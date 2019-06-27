Clyde assistant manager Allan Moore agrees new two-year contract

Clyde assistant manager Allan Moore has signed a new deal which will tie him at his local club for at least another two years.

The 54-year-old put pen to paper on a deal similar to boss Danny Lennon - a two-year contract with the option of a further two-year extension.

Appointing Moore, from Moodiesburn, as his assistant was one of the first things done by Lennon when he took over as Clyde boss.

And as the duo step up their preparations for the new season, Lennon is delighted to once again have Moore at his side for the Broadwood club’s first campaign outwith the bottom tier of Scottish football in almost a decade.

Lennon said: “It is fantastic news for everyone associated with Clyde that Allan has signed a contract extension.

“We have forged a great working relationship that is paying dividends for the club. His knowledge of the game, coaching skills and passion to win are infectious.

“Retaining quality coaches and quality playing staff is a great sign that this club is moving in the right direction.

“We need everyone firing on all cylinders in the season ahead in order for us to thrive in League 1 and Allan will play a big part in that.”

Lennon and Moore this week also urged supporters to back the Bully Wee Fund initiative, set up with the specific purpose of increasing the player budget available to the management team.

The first of the scheme’s regular prize draws takes place on July 17 and over 150 people have already subscribed since the initiative launched earlier this month.

Lennon said: “The more people who participate in the Bully Wee Fund, the stronger it makes the club, which transfers onto the pitch in terms of the quality of squad.”