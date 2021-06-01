David Goodwillie scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw on Stranraer's last visit to Clyde (pic:Craig Black Photography)

With groups having five teams Danny Lennon's side will be the ones sitting out the action on the opening weekend.

The Bully Wee's opening match will be against Stranraer at Broadwood on Tuesday, July 13, with a 7.30pm.

They then have another home match against Kilmarnock, the fourth time in six years the sides have been drawn together, on Saturday, July 17.

Clyde then complete their group fixtures with away games at Lowland League side East Kilbride on Tuesday, July 20, and Morton on Saturday, July 24.

Schedule:

July 10: East Kilbride v Kilmarnock, Stranraer v Morton.

July 13: Clyde v Stranraer, Morton v East Kilbride.

July 17: Clyde v Kilmarnock, Stranraer v East Kilbride.

July 20: East Kilbride v Clyde, Kilmarnock v Morton.