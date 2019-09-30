Clyde beat Dumbarton after stirring second half fightback

Clyde came from behind to record a victory at Dumbarton which pushed Danny Lennon’s side into the League One promotion play-off places.

After a tough start to their campaign which yielded just one point from their opening three games, the Bully Wee seem to be finding their feet.

The win extended their unbeaten league run to five matches - six games in all competitions.

And it was achieved without suspended skipper after Clyde’s appeal against the red card shown to the striker the previous week at Peterhead was rejected by the Scottish FA’s Fast Track Tribunal.

Goodwillie was replaced in the starting line-up by Darren Smith who forced a good early save from home keeper Conor Brennan as the Bully Wee made a bright start.

But Dumbarton gradually worked their way into the match and made the breakthrough just before half-time through Paul Crossan who escaped the attentions of Barry Cuddihy and Chris Johnston on the left, before cutting inside and beating David Mitchell with a low shot.

Mitchell saved from ex-Clyde man Stefan McCluskey early in the second period but the visitors then got more of a grip on the game and levelled just after the hour with a Chris McStay drive from the edge of the box after the Sons defence failed to clear their lines from a Johnston free-kick.

Clyde were now on the front foot and got what would proved to the winner 15 minutes from time.

Martin McNiff kept the ball alive with his head, before Craig Howie set up Johnston and the winger accurately found the bottom corner, sparking a big celebration in front of the away support.

Mark Lamont almost sealed the victory when his shot hit the outside of the post, but Clyde had done enough.