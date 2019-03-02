Clyde beat promotion rivals Edinburgh City with 10 men

It takes a range of different qualities to win a championship. And Clyde displayed a fair few them in seeing off Edinburgh City.

First and foremost is takes the ability to play and in the first half Danny Lennon's side showed that in abundance.

It also takes resolve, determination and a willingness to chase every single cause, lost or otherwise. After Tom Lang's dismissal that side of the squad's character was evident by the bucketload.

And it can that special talisman who has the ability to step up and make the difference when required.

Cue David Goodwillie. Three appearances since returning from a broken arm, three goals and a huge, huge win for the Bully Wee.

The way they set about their promotion rivals displayed a confidence indicative of the 15-match run they had been on since the sides last locked swords in November.

Right from the off they had City on the back foot. It took just three minutes for Chris McStay to crash a header off a post with City keeper Calum Antell beaten.

Pace, movement, crisp, quick passing and determination were all in evidence. If the readjustment caused by warm-up injury victim Barry Cuddihy having to be replaced at the last minute by Jordan Stewart was a problem, it didn't manifest itself.

The only negative was that Clyde arrived at the interval without a goal to show for their efforts. Martin McNiff was twice inches away, so too was Ray Grant. But it seemed just a matter of time.

How the mood changed after the break - although only after what ultimately transpired to be the game's decisive moment.

Five minutes after the restart Goodwillie escaped down the left, cut into the box and was tripped by Liam Henderson.

It was a clear penalty which Goodwillie calmly, almost nonchalantly, steered past Antell to put Clyde in front.

It all seemed to be going to plan. Until Clyde were reduced to 10 men when Tom Lang was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Scott Shepherd.

City, who to be fair had started the second half with more positivity than they had shown in the first, sensed this was their moment.

It wasn't. There were a succession of balls pumped into the box, scraps and half-chances.But the Edinburgh side were able to fashion little in the way of clear cut opportunities.

Clyde stood their ground magnificently, and not just Blair Currie and his defenders.

John Rankin led by example and used all his experience in deciding when to push forward and press and when to drop back.

Mark Lamont chased everything that moved. McStay did likewise - and almost got Clyde a second when he stormed through some marshmallow defending and in on goal only to run out of gas and lack the power necessary to beat Antell with his shot.

The other thing title challengers need is a support which lifts them when called upon.

And the Bully Wee fans played their part in this win, upping the noise in case their favourites might flag in the closing stages and roaring them across the line.

Danny Lennon is probably sick of pointing out in his post-match observations that there will be twist and turns to come in the League Two promotion race.

He is right of course. But there's no doubt this win, both in respect of who it was against and the manner in which it was achieved, seemed to carry more weight than 'just' another three points.

Decisive? Not by a long way. Significant? Massively