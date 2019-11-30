Clyde beaten as Dumbarton come from behind to win

Clyde have come from behind to win or salvage so many games under Danny Lennon that it was almost a shock to the system to see them on the receiving end.

But the boot was very much on the other foot at Broadwood on Saturday as Dumbarton hit back from the loss of an early goal to secure a 2-1 win.

That looked an unlikely scenario in the midst of Clyde's whirlwind start.

Their pace, sharpness and incisiveness was rewarded as early as the seventh minute as Chris McStay took advantage of slackness in the Dumbarton midfield to drive goalwards.

He then picked out Chris Johnston who jinked in from the right, manouevred himself into position and fired low past Conor Brennan from the edge of the box.

Clyde's tails were up and even this early Dumbarton looked to be on the ropes.

But they managed to prevent Clyde landing a knockout blow - and the came up with a counter punch of their own.

There was an element of fortune in the way a ricochet landed at the feet of Joe McKee, though not in the finish as the Dumbarton man lashed the ball low past David Mitchell from 12 yards.

The goal proved pivotal. It gave Jim Duffy's side the lift they needed and put the brakes on the Clyde momentum.

There was little to separate the sides for the remainder of the first half and it became clear the game's third goal was going to be crucial.

It came just three minutes after the restart when Reghan Tumilty fizzed a terrific cross low across the of the Clyde goal. It was a ball begging for a touch and Isaac Layne duly obliged by converting at the back post.

With Dumbarton now ahead the onus was on Clyde to wrest back the initiative.

Johnston's creativity and trickery looked their most likely avenue, but for all his danger there was too often no end product or available option.

Clyde's usual 'go to' guy David Goodwillie endured a frustrating afternoon, Dumbarton's central defensive duo of Ryan McKeever and Morgan Neil handling his threat as well as anyone has this season.

All too often Clyde resorted to pumping aimless balls into the danger area, and for all Clyde's second half possession, Dumbarton actually carried the greater goal threat with only some Mitchell goalkeeping stopping them adding to their lead.

Clyde have produced some fine performances and results on the road recently . . . but their last four home games have yielded a total of just one point and that's a return rate Danny Lennon knows must improve