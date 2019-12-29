Clyde beaten at Peterhead with Danny Lennon on bench as a sub

A year of memorable highs ended on a disappointing low note for Clyde at they went down to Peterhead at Balmoor on Saturday.

Both sides were desperate for a win in the last game of the decade as last season’s promoted teams aimed to rise clear of the relegation zone.

But Clyde headed north battling an injury and illness crisis which forced manager Danny Lennon to name himself on the bench.

Peterhead had the best of the early possession but the visitors had a good chance on the break in the ninth minute, David Goodwillie’s low shot from an angle gathered by Greg Fleming at the second attempt.

The next chance also fell to the visitors after 25 minutes; an inswinging corner from Ally Love was met by the head of defender Alex Petkov but Fleming went down to smother the netbound effort.

And it was Peterhead who broke the deadlock on the half hour, Ben Armour stroking a beautifully weighted pass square across the six-yard line to Lyle at the back post and he calmly despatched the ball home.

The Blue Toon took a grip of proceedings from the restart as both sides tried to master the challenging conditions and Armour set up Scott Brown who fired his shot over the bar and out of the ground.

Wityh 15 minutes to go it took a brave save from Fleming to deny Darren Smith.

But it was game over in the 86th minute, substitute Rory McAllister cutting inside and cueing up Brown who thrashed his shot into the net from 12 yards.

Things all kicked off in the dying seconds, Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry being shown a straight red despite being the victim of an initial wild challenge himself that sparking a mass brawl involving all 22 players.