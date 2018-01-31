Clyde boss Danny delighted with first home win

Danny Lennon feels that his Clyde side have improved remarkably in the short space of time since he arrived at the club.

The Bully Wee shocked League 2 title favourites Peterhead on Saturday to register Lennon’s first home win as boss - and the former St. Mirren manager was full of praise for his players.

“Saturday was another very good performance from the players”, he explained.

“The conditions didn’t allow either team to play good football but we still tried. The guys are playing a different kind of football now in comparison to when I came in.

“When I first joined, they were just hoofing the ball up aimlessly whereas now they are being more clever in what they do. They’re playing percentages and they’re putting the ball into areas where we can hurt the opposition.”

Saturday’s victory rounded off a terrific week for the Broadwood side with big wins against the league’s top two teams to show for their efforts. And Lennon said the players have taken on advice well.

“There’s a good organisation about the players at the moment. We’re all learning from each other at the moment and everyone is really stepping up to the plate. I’ve asked them to go out and believe in themselves and be leaders out there and they’re doing it.

“We’ve beaten the league’s top two teams over the past week and the players have got to take real confidence in that fact.”

Lennon’s side will now face Edinburgh City at Broadwood before travelling to Berwick. On the face of it, those two are very winnable given Clyde’s recent form. But the manager knows there’s still work to do.

He said: “We’ve now got to look to add to this and find a consistent level of performance that can take us up the league table. The players have set the standard over the past couple of weeks. It’s all about maintaining that now.”

Match winner David Goodwillie had endured a frustrating afternoon but enjoyed the moment.

“It was a great feeling”, he explained. “I’d been offside on a few occasions during the match but it makes it all worthwhile for a moment like that. I don’t think my overall performance was great but it was good to get the winning goal at the end.”

The goal came just as Clyde were staring down the possibility of another home match in which they had failed to score.

It may well turn out to be a massive moment in the Bully Wee’s season.