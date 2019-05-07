Clyde boss Danny Lennon admits it’s back to square one for play-offs

Clyde boss Danny Lennon says the season just completed counts for nothing as he tries to plot a path to promotion through the play-offs.

The Bully Wee will have to overcome Edinburgh City and either Annan Athletic or Stenhousemuir if they are to step up to League One next season.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat at Cowdenbeath which ended their title hopes - but before Tuesday night’s play-off semi-final first leg at Edinburgh City - Lennon warned that the slate has been wiped clean in terms of what the four clubs have done in the regular season.

He said: “It’s a completely different ball game after game 36 of the season.

“It’s a totally level playing field, form and the amount of points gained over the season mean nothing, it’s all about who turns up in the two legs and I’m sure a very hungry Edinburgh City side will feel the same.

Lennon - who picked up his third Ladbrokes League 2 Manager of the Month award of the season before Saturday’s match - knows his players have to put the disappointment of losing out on the title behind them as quickly as possible.

He said: “Its a good learning curve for our young dressing room, dealing with these big pressure games, it’s not always about getting your own way in football.

“You’ve got to earn that feeling and handle it properly so hopefully we take this experience into Tuesday and next Saturday and cash in on that feeling of what could’ve been and hopefully we’ll have something at the end of next Saturday. We need to grasp that.”

The second leg with Edinburgh City takes place at Broadwood this Saturday, kick-off 3pm, with the first leg of the final taking place next Tuesday, May 14.