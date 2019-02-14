Clyde boss Danny Lennon: Annan deserved their draw

Clyde boss Danny Lennon admitted his side didn’t do enough to earn all three points from their trip to Annan on Saturday.

There were mixed emotions among the Bully Wee faithful after a day which saw Clyde stretch their unbeaten run to 12 games but fail to take advantage of the goalless draw between promotion rivals Peterhead and Edinburgh City.

But a philosophical Lennon says the rollercoaster ride will continue until the end of the season and conceded that fourth-placed Annan - who thumped Peterhead 3-0 in their last home game and followed that up with an away win at Edinburgh City - had deserved their point, despite the lateness of their 87th minute equaliser.

He said: “To be honest I didn’t feel we were at our best in terms of fluency.

“It’s been start-stop the last couple of weeks in terms of getting our rhythm, with games being off.

“They hounded fantastically well and it’s a very difficult place to come.

“Yes it’s disappointing to lose a goal at that stage of the game, but I thought when you look at a true reflection of the game it was at least what Annan deserved.

“But the boys are on a fantastic run and we’re still very much up there in the mix.

“There’s going to be a lot of twists and turns, there’s nothing gained or nothing lost today and a lot of football has still to be played.”

Next up for Clyde on Saturday is a home match with bottom side Albion Rovers.