Clyde boss Danny Lennon delighted to grind out cup win at Stirling

Clyde boss Danny Lennnon says he was delighted to see another side of his players in their hard-fought win Scottish Cup win at Stirling Albion on Saturday, writes Ian MacLean.

Lennon likes to see his side playing an attractive passing game, but recognises this isn’t always possible - and on Saturday the bottom line was battling to make sure the Bully Wee got through to the next round of the cup.

Lennon admitted: “We knew it was going to be a very difficult place to come to and I thought they [Stirling] competed very well. They stopped us doing what we like, controlloig the game.

“But I was really delighted the way we showed another side to us, I thought we competed very well.

“It was by no means a classic, but you get that in a cup game and it’s all about getting through into the next round, that’s what it’s all about for clubs of our size.

“It won’t always be pretty but we’ve spoken about that and it gives me a sign that the players are learning and progressing, growing together.

“We’ll always want it perfect and we’re not always going to get it but that’s a sign of what good teams do, that they can go there and stay in the mix and grind positive results out.”

“And I thought the fans were absolutely terrific. They really made themselves heard.”

It was back to League One business last night (Tuesday) with a trip to East Fife, followed by Saturday’s visit of Dumbarton to Broadwood.

