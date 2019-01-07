Clyde boss Danny Lennon denies Peterhead disrespect claim

Clyde boss Danny Lennon has inisisted his players meant no disrespect to Peterhead as they celebrated blowing the promotion race wide open.

Two goals in a minute in the closing stages of Saturday’s match at Balmoor turned a 1-0 deficit into a dramatic 2-1 win for the Bully Wee.

It dragged Clyde to within two points of Peterhead and with five of leaders Edinburgh City who also lost.

But beaten Blue Toon boss Jim McInally afterwards accused Clyde of disrespectful celebrations which he said were “bang out of order.”

He said: “I have a lot of respect for Clyde, I don’t know if they have the same respect for us with the way they were shouting at full-time.

“It’s bang out of order but it has been noted and if we win our game in hand we are five points clear of them.”

But Lennon says his players were simply delighted to have finally won at a venue and against a team which had been troublesome in the past.

He said: “We have come to this venue a few times now during my time with Clyde and left empty-handed on the back of good footballing performances.”

“This match was all about being brave and being hungry for the ball, in and out of possession, and I thought we showed that in abundance.”

“Even after the setback of the goal that we gifted, the response was good and the tempo was excellent throughout.”

“To get those two good quality goals, particularly the second one, was very, very pleasing because we know how hard a venue this is.”

“We have the upmost respect for Peterhead but this was the first time in a while we had won up here.”

“We maybe went over the top with the celebrations but it is something we have not had too often.”

To be fair McInally did admit that Clyde had deserved to win the game.

He said: “The better side won. In the first half we were fortunate to be ahead, although there wasn’t anything in the game.

“We need to play with the same determination as they did and in the second half they looked fitter than us.

“We had too many players not playing well enough and Clyde had players playing well.”

Lennon said it was now up to Clyde to show the same form consistently from here until the endf of the season.

He said: “We’ve got to continue to do this for another 17 games. All it does is bring us into a mix that’s always been there between Peterhead and Edinburgh City. It’s exciting but you can only look after yourself.”