Clyde boss Danny Lennon full of praise for Declan Fitzpatrick debut

Bully Wee boss Danny Lennon praised debutant Declan Fitzpatrick for his stand-in shift up front as his side extended their unbeaten run to 14 games.

Fitzpatrick – who has been a stalwart in defence for Junior side Clydebank this season - played the entire match in an unfamiliar centre forward position after strikers Kristoffer Syvertsen and Ally Love joined David Goodwillie on the treatment table.

Lennon said: “I thought that big Declan did extraordinarily well for a debut, gave us absolutely everything and was unfortunate not to score after their keeper makes a great double save.

“I thought as a whole, we played some good stuff, some indifferent stuff and some poor stuff, so there was a bit of a mixture but the most important thing was getting the three points.

“Over the piece, it was a fantastic three points at home and another important clean sheet which keeps us in the mix.”

The injury worries were a key concern for the Broadwood gaffer in the aftermath of the game, with skipper Kevin Nicoll stretchered off with a suspected collar bone injury.

Lennon said: “Losing Kevin is a pretty massive blow at this stage of the season, he’s such an influential player both on the pitch and around the place and he will still have a big part to play on that side of things.

“With the injuries, you think that one minute that you’re fine coming into the window and then you lose Goodwillie then Kristoffer with a head knock and Ally with a freak one at training, and now Kevin.”

This Saturday Clyde face Queen’s Park at Hampden.