Clyde boss Danny Lennon hails fans for backing at Dumbarton

Clyde boss Danny Lennon has hailed the Clyde fans for their efforts in helping the Bully Wee to victory at Dumbarton on Saturday.

A 2-1 win stretched Clyde’s unbeaten League One run to five games and propelled them up the table into the promotion play-off places.

It was the fans’ first chance to show their appreciation for Lennon’s signing of an extended contract, ending any chance of a suggested switch to Partick Thistle.

And Lennon says the backing of the travelling support was key in helping his side overturn a 1-0 half-time deficit to claim all three points.

He said: “The fans were immense. They were that twelfth man from the first whistle right to the last, they really carried us through that difficult period of going down 1-0.

“They never lost heart and the character of the players and the way they worked their socks off was very pleasing.

“I thought in the first half we showed a lot of good football, without making proper inroads.

“We regrouped at half-time after losing a poor goal. You see a boxing match so many times when they’re up against the ropes and then ‘bang’ one sucker punch.

“In a game where you think you’re in total control that’s the danger at this level. You’re seeing so much possession of the ball that you think ‘this is great’ and then you knock off and get punished.

“That’s where you’ve got to dig really deep and I thought the character of the boys came through in abundance.

“With the possession that we had and the inroads that we did make in the first half I thought our final ball in that final third was poor.

“We addressed that at half-time and asked them to be that little bit more patient, we peppered them and I thought overall when you look at the 90 minutes it was three points very well deserved.”

Next up for Clyde this Saturday is a home match with Montrose who are bottom of the table but got their first win last week with a 4-3 success over Peterhead.