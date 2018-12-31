Clyde boss Danny Lennon happy to win when ‘not at our best’

Bully Wee boss Danny Lennon praised his side for delivering the perfect post-Christmas present by grinding out their third league win on the bounce on Saturday.

Clyde finished off 2018 in style with a home win over traditional Glasgow rivals Queen’s Park – but gaffer Lennon admitted his side struggled to get into their rhythm following the festive celebrations.

Lennon said: “I didn’t think we were at our best today, to be honest. But, when you’re not at your best and you’re not giving up any clear-cut chances, that’s a positive.

“They are a dangerous side at set-pieces because they have good delivery, so we tried to reduce their chances there. We weren’t at our best in possession but out of possession, we played very well.

“The way that Queen’s Park set up today, they had an extra centre back which was unlike them and is an indicator of the respect that everyone has for Clyde in this league.

“They came here and stopped us to a certain degree and that’s where I’ve challenged the boys’ mentality in not going gung-ho and being suckered in the games where we have a lot of the ball.”

“We possibly forced things a wee bit today and we could put it down to being out-of-sorts with the festive period but most importantly, it was a fantastic three points and another clean sheet, which is always welcome.”

The result leaves them eleven points clear in third place in the table, and they sit five points behind Peterhead whom they face in an important clash next week.

The Blue Toon have enjoyed a pair of 3-1 wins in the sides’ two matches this season – including inflicting Clyde’s last defeat at Broadwood in October.

Lennon said: “I think this is the most important part of the season in the second half because the pace starts to pick up a wee bit and injuries and suspensions start to kick in.

“It’s been a sticky patch for us in Peterhead to be honest.

“We’ve tried everything in terms of going up there early, having a meal up there, having breakfast at the club, we’ve tried it all.

“We know what we have to do next week against a very good side that score goals, but can give you chances and so we have to keep one end shut and take those opportunities when they do come around.”

Striker David Goodwillie admitted: “Peterhead have a wee voodoo over us, they seem to get the better of us even if we play well against them. We just need to break that curse.

“It’s always tough going up there, but if we can be solid, and hard to beat hopefully we can get the three points.”