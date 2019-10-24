Clyde boss Danny Lennon: I got it wrong against Raith Rovers

Clyde boss Danny Lennon held his hands up - and admitted he got his starting selection and tactics wrong against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The Bully Wee found themselves two down to the leaders inside half an hour.

But after Lennon made one substitution before the break and another two at half-time, Clyde came storming back to earn a 2-2 draw thanks to David Goodwillie's double.

Lennon admitted: "I'll hold my hand up, I got it wrong in the first half with the personnel and what we tried to achieve.

"You try to address that and the boys that went on and played the second half took the instructions on very well and performed.

"To come back from 2-0 against the league leaders is a big, big plus for us.

"We do do that but we can't keep giving ourselves a mountain to climb; we've got to give ourselves every opportunity.

"You can't continually go and be 2-0 down and hope to win 3-2 every week. It's great if you do but the logics of the game don't allow you to do that.

"We pride ourselves in keeping the back door shut, everybody wants that in a game of football. I thought it was a real good game for the fans, both teams brought good energy.

"You could see when they went up 2-0 they were difficult, you could see them starting their free flow, their rhythm and the way that they use the pitch, giving it full width and full length, the intelligence and experience of wee Baird dropping into pockets caused us problems in the first half.

"Once we identified and spoke at half-time and made subtle changes, it worked well for us and we turned a bad situation into a good one."

It was a far cry from the sides' previous meeting, a thumping 5-2 Raith win on the second day of the season.

And Lennon admitted Saturday's showing was an indication of how far his team have come since then.

He said: "I know the characters of the players that we have in that dressing room and they're a pleasure to work with. I've always said getting the full-time clubs, even in the Betfred Cup at that stage of the season, is always difficult for part-time clubs and meeting Raith in game two away from home was a big one for us.

"For me that's the best footballing team that we played that day, so I was looking forward to playing them again in terms of where we've come and I believe that for long periods we certainly showed that we could hold our own against a very, very good outfit."

Next up for Clyde this Saturday is a trip to play another of the title contenders, Falkirk.

