Clyde boss Danny Lennon: "I'm greedy - I want more."

Clyde boss Danny Lennon is looking for his players to build on their Tunnock's Cup win over Queen of the South when they face Stranraer this Saturday.

The Bully Wee boss was delighted with the way his players came storming back from two down to oust the Championship side from the competition and book a last 16 trip to Arbroath.

But Lennon isn't sitting back on his laurels as his side prepare to resume their League One campaign with a home match against the side immediately below them in the table.

He wants more from them - and believes they can oblige.

He said: "They're a great young grouop and as much as it was a satisfactory performance and result, I'm greedy, I always want to improve it

We knew the challenge Queen of the South would give us but it's one that we relished.

"I thought it was a great cup tie. When you go down 2-0, at that stage it's quite easy against bigger clubs to let your heads go down.

"But we didn't, we stayed on the front foot and I thought, regardless of even if it had finished 2-0, the level of the performance and the football was fantastic."

