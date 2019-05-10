Clyde boss Danny Lennon is Ladbrokes League Two Manager of the Year

Manager of the Year Danny Lennon insists Clyde’s story will have a happy ending as they try to navigate their way through the play-offs to Ladbrokes League One.

The Clyde boss have had to come to terms with being deducted four points for an administrative error, which gave Peterhead the impetus to become champions.

However, the Ladbrokes League manager of the year reckons there is a twist in the tale as he seeks to complete the play-off job on Edinburgh City today and then prevail against the winners of Stenhousemuir v Annan.

He said: “The final chapter of this season hasn’t been written yet and we’re hoping to write a happy ending for everyone connected with this club.

“We have the slight advantage over Edinburgh after the first leg and lady luck was with us to an extent as City missed a couple of chances in that first leg.

“We don’t want to rely on luck in the second leg. If we’ve got the right desire and enthusiasm coupled with our good football then we will give ourselves every chance to progress.

“It’s only half-time so there is a lot of football to be played.”

Lennon, who has signed a new two-year deal with the Bully Wee, is thrilled to be named manager of the year.

He said: “I’m very pleased to receive the award and it’s another sign that we as a club have had a great season.

“The players have given me 100 per cent in every training session and match. Together we have developed a winning mentality and style of football that has always been associated with this club.

“As much as it’s an individual award it’s also to do with the fantastic people you have round about you.”