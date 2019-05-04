Clyde boss Danny Lennon is League Two Manager of the Month . . . again.

Danny Lennon has faith in his Clyde stars that they will win promotion – even if they miss out on the Ladbrokes League Two title to rivals Peterhead on Saturday.

The Bully Wee need to beat Cowdenbeath at Central Park and hope that Queen’s Park shock the Blue Toon at Hampden to become champions.

Lennon, named Ladbrokes League Two manager of the month for April - his third monthly award of the season - knows it’s a long a shot.

But he has full confidence in what he describes as ‘the best dressing room he has ever worked with’ to win their way to the third tier through the play-offs.

He said: “We wanted to gain promotion by winning silverware – and that still might happen.

“But if it doesn’t, I have every confidence we can get it through the play-offs.

“We simply have to go out and try to win the game at Cowdenbeath.

“The fans will let us know what’s happening at the other game – just as they did last week.

“The players have been fantastic. It’s the best dressing room I have ever worked with.

“They have shown great character and they deserve all the credit that’s going.”

The sickening thing is that had they not been deducted four points for playing Declan Fitzpatrick without the proper paperwork, Clyde would be in the driving seat today.

It still grates with all at Clyde, but Lennon feels their momentum will lead them through the play-offs.

The former St Mirren boss said: “The way the players have reacted has been superb although we’ve been on a phenomenal run for six months.

“We’ll go to Cowdenbeath and give it our best and make sure we bring the best out of each other.”