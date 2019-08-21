Clyde boss Danny Lennon makes playing comeback in win over Celtic Colts

Clyde manager Danny Lennon appeared as a second half substitute as his side beat Celtic Colts at Broadwood on Tuesday night.

The 50-year-old Bully Wee boss named himself on the bench to make up the numbers for the City of Glasgow Cup tie.

And with Clyde leading the Celtic youngsters 2-1 in the second half Lennon turned to experience and brought himself on as a replacement for Liam Allison.

It proved a winning return as the boss helped his side see the game out and add a clinching third goal to open their City of Glasgow Cup campaign with a victory.

Clyde started brightly and Martin McNiff's first-minute header hit the bar, but had to wait until four minutes from half-time for the opener, Ally Love headed home a Chris Johnston cross.

After the break Celtic's Ewan Henderson hit a post before Clyde doubled their lead when Craig Howie headed home a Johnston corner.

Celtic pulled one back from the penalty spot, Henderson netting after a foul by Love on Armstrong Oko-Flex.

But Lennon then introduced himself to proceedings to help his side to see the game out.

And victory was sealed in stoppage time when Celtic skipper Stephen Welsh diverted a Mark Lamont cross into his own net.