Clyde boss Danny Lennon not surprised by win over title chasers Airdrie

Clyde may have overturned the League One form book with their win over Airdrie - but it came as no surprise to Danny Lennon.

Saturday’s match saw Airdrie become the last of the four teams seen as title challengers to visit Broadwood this season - and none of them have left with a victory.

Falkirk and Airdrie have been beaten, East Fife and Raith Rovers held to draws; now Lennon wants his side to use their thrilling win over their North Lanarkshire neighbours to spark a more consistent run.

He said: “It was a very entertaining game and I’m absolutely delighted.

“Once again it doesn’t surprise me. Against the big guns we always seem to be able to come out there and produce and it’s just about getting those levels back on a consistent basis.

“Hopefullt that can kick start us and it’s a great way to start the festive celebrations.”

Already missing players through injuries, Clyde suffered a further pre-match blow when Chris McStay pulled out minutes before kick-off and had to be replaced by Tony Wallace.

But his side dug deep to produce the result which was the perfect early Christmas present for the home support.

Lennon said: “I’ve got to commend every player in that dressing room. We’re right down to the bare bones and they gave absolutely everything.

“I thought Tony Wallace, for being out for so long, was brilliant. But the biggest performance there was the team performance and the collectiveness, workrate ad the support the players got from the fans right behind us.”

Clyde complete a memorable year on Saturday with a trip to Peterhead, the side who came up with them in May.