Clyde boss Danny Lennon on how Bully Wee fans help spur side on

Clyde boss Danny Lennon was thrilled to see his side make the breakthrough against Cowdenbeath last week - and not just for his players.

The celebrations in front of the Clyde supporters in the main stand which followed Ray Grant's winner delighted the Bully Wee boss.

And as Clyde approach a crucial run-in to the season which everyone connected with the club hopes will end in promotion, he believes the supporters will have a key part to play.

He said: "“It’s going to be a very exciting run in. You can see how much everybody’s fighting for play-off positions, so there’s going to be a lot of twists and turns.

“But it was a good, solid, professional performance [against Cowdenbeath]. I thought the fans spurred us on, particularly in the second half when they knew how sticky the game was.

“It was absolutely delightful to watch the boys going over and celebrating when we scored the goal. I love to see that.

“There’s a real good atmosphere at Clyde Football Club at the moment and long may that continue.”

Lennon was delighted with the patience shown by his side against dogged opponents - although he admitted to being slightly perplexed at the source of the eventual breakthrough with Grant getting on the end of Jack Boyle's cross to score his first goal since joining the club a year ago.

He said: “It was a fantastic three points and certainly keeps the momentum going.

“We had a lot of the ball against a side who were difficult to break down. But we kept going and kept trying to do the right things.

“It was always going to take that wee bit of creativity.

“We always know what wee Jack has got in his locker but there was the unknown of Grant making a late run around the back - I’ll have to ask him when we worked on that!

“Seriously, it was fantastic and that’s what good players do. They see opportunities and pick the right moment to go and he’s an intelligent player.”

Next up for Clyde this Saturday is a trip to Forthbank to play Stirling Albion.