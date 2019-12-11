Clyde boss Danny Lennon pleased with bravery of players despite Forfar draw

Clyde boss Danny Lennon praised his side’s efforts despite seeing them draw a blank against Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

The Bully Wee were unable to find a way through the Forfar backline, Ray Grant even missing a penalty as they were forced to settle for a goalless draw.

Lennon had been unhappy at the way his players departed from their normal passing game during the previous week’s home loss to Dumbarton.

And even though their efforts against Forfar went unrewarded in terms of missing out on the victory, he was pleased to see them stick to the type of football he wants them to play and feels they are best at.

He said: “Over the piece I thought we created the better opportunities and sometimes as a coach you don’t get the overall rewards that you want.

“But what I certainly did get was bravery in terms of them trying to play the way that we asked them, no to be in the situation we were last week where we were a contrast to what we believe in playing.

“I thought we attempted to play from the first minute to the 90th.

“That’s four clean sheets out of the last five games. Where we’ve got to make sure we get it right is the final product.

“I was very confident in Raymond going up [for the penalty].

“He’s tried to direct it with a wee bit of height, to look after every scenario that the keeper goes the right way, trying to take it away from him.

“Sometimes you don’t get the points but I certainly believe we got an overall performance in terms of the bravery that I wanted to get on the ball today.”

Next up for Clyde this Saturday is a trip to Montrose.