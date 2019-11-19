Clyde boss Danny Lennon proud of players despite Inverness cup exit

Clyde boss Danny Lennon had mixed emotions in the wake of his team’s Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer cup exit at Inverness.

Lennon was naturally disappointed not to have reaped the reward of a last four spot following a spirited performance in their quarter-final defeat - 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw - at the Caledonian Stadium.

But he was also full of praise for his players for matching the efforts of their Championship opponents in the main.

The League One side lost out in the shoot-out when Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers saved Tony Wallace’s and Chris McStay’s spot kicks.

Nikolay Todorov, Carl Tremarco, Coll Donaldson and James Keatings scored in turn for the home side while Raymond Grant and Michael McMullin hit the target for the visitors.

But Clyde - well organised and disciplined - had chances to win the tie, most notably when Ridgers spilled a Darren Smith shot in the first half and Wallace and McStay had second half efforts saved.

Lennon said: “We took a lot from the game, they way we were organised against a club doing very well in the Championship.

“You could see that Inverness have a wee bit of quality, but we competed with them for long periods in the first half before regrouping again in the second period.

“The way we played in the second half, the amount of moves we broke up and the intensity of our play, handling them very well, was excellent.

“We also broke well and had probably the best two or three opportunities of the second half.

“I also have to praise their goalkeeper. I thought Ridgers’ save from Chris McStay was absolutely outstanding.

“It was a key moment and they probably took a great deal of confidence from that going into the penalties.

“The confidence we take from the game is how well we acquitted ourselves and how we started the game, which has been a little bit indifferent over the last month or so.

“That’s the best and most complete performance we’ve had apart from getting the result we wanted.”