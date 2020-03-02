Clyde boss Danny Lennon’s loyalty to players paid off against Falkirk

Clyde boss Danny Lennon resisted the temptation to make changes as his side went into Saturday’s match with Falkirk on the back of five defeats.

It was a gamble which paid off handsomely as the Bully Wee made it three wins out of three against the pre-season title favourites.

No doubt the Bully Wee support are already planning to serenade their Falkirk counterparts with a rendition of ‘Can We Play you Every Week’ when the sides meet for the fourth and final time at the Falkirk Stadium next month.

Lennon admitted that Clyde’s latest win over the Bairns probably confounded most so-called experts, but insisted that he felt his side were in good form despite their league defeats to Forfar, Airdrie, Raith Rovers and Dumbarton and the Scottish Cup loss to Celtic.

He said: “I felt our level of performances deserved more, but sometimnes in football you dont get what you deserve. But I thought we thoroughly deserved that today.

“It’s all about consistency. People will look at three valuable points against Falkirk that they probably don’t expect us to get, but I didn’t make many changes because I feel that with the levels we’ve reached and the football we’ve produced there’s not been much broken, other than individual errors.

“It’s important we try and keep that momentum going. Every single point is a prisoner for us and we want as much as we can from now until the end of the season.”

Clyde’s recent poor run also coincided with an uncharacterstically barren scoring run for David Goodwillie who had gone five games without a goal before Falkirk rolled up to Broadwood.

That too came to an end as Goodwillie grabbed a double in his side’s win. But, again, Lennon said he hadn’t been worried by his skipper’s failure to find the net.

He said: ““Every now and then David goes through a wee spell like that, but the key thing is he’s a team player.

“He works his socks off and always makes opportunities for others, just with who he is and what he’s capable of doing. Like all great strikers they always bounce back.

“But overall the winner today was the team performance, although I’ve got to highlight David Mitchell whose save at 2-1, tipping ball onto the crossbar, was outstannding.

“That was very important. If it goes back to 2-2 their tails are up, but it spurred us going the other way.

“Going 2-0 up you think ‘great, good first half’ and then Tom [Lang] has gone in and he’s not been a little bit erratic, he’s been very erratic. He should known better, so that was a wee bit disappointing and it was important that at half-time we settled them down and concentrated on all the positive things we’d done throughout the first half, rather than what happened in the 45th minute.

“Mitch has had some outstanding saves, but their keeper’s done particularly well with one or two as well and overall I thought we thoroughly deserved it.”