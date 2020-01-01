Clyde boss Danny Lennon says injury crisis worst of his career

Clyde boss Danny Lennon says the Bully Wee’s current injury and illness crisis is the worst he’s ever had to contend with as a manager.

Resources were so stretched that the Bully Wee boss was forced to name himself on the bench, at the age of 50, for Saturday’s match at Peterhead.

Lennon refused to offer the situation as an excuse for Clyde’s 2-0 defeat, citing Peterhead’s ruthlessness in front of goal as the main reason for his side’s defeat.

But he admitted: “It’s been a real challenging, frustrating time. I’ve never been through, in all my time in management, the experiencve of what we’re going through just now.

“Chris Johnston turns up this morning ill so I had to name myself on the bench. It would have to have been desperate measures for me to take the field, but we’re hopefully getting one or two back.”

Peterhead’s goals came from Derek Lyle and Scott Brown, both regular scorers for the Blue Toon against Clyde in recent seasons.

“They must love playing against us,” said Lennon.

“I didn’t think there was a great deal in the game but with the opportunities they had they were ruthless.

“In terms of the first goal, Derek Lyle being unmarked and able to take a touch at the back post. You’ve got to be aware and know where the danger is. The second came when we were peppering them and looking on the ascendancy, but when you are a wee bit more adventurous you’ve still got to defend properly.

“That was the big difference in the game, the opportunities we had fizzled out.

“But what wins you points and prizes is goals and that’s what Peterheads did better than us.”

This Saturday Clyde are at home to Stranraer.