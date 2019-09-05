Clyde boss Danny Lennon says team’s display at Forfar was their best so far

Clyde boss Danny Lennon says his side’s second half display in Saturday’s goalless draw at Forfar was their best of the season so far.

After a tough start to the season Clyde followed up their win over Falkirk the previous week and with another good result - and another clean sheet.

After a difficult first 45 minutes, due to windy conditions and a decent Forfar side, Clyde took the game to their hosts more in the second period.

The Bully Wee boss says it was a measure of their performance that they came away disappointed not to have won rather than happy with a draw.

He said: “It’s always a very difficult place to come. I thought that in the first half we had to dig in very deep to contain a good, experienced Forfar side.

“Zero-zero at half-time was fantastic. In the second half the wind had died down and I thought we caused Forfar a great deal of problems in the second half.

“Perhaps maybe our final ball let us down at times, but I thought the Forfar goalkeeper [Mark McCallum] was outstanding.

“The big positive for us is that we’re disappointed not to come away with three points.

“Getting to half-time [at 0-0] was a big factor and in the second half we were tremendous; I would say that’s the best we’ve played this season and as much as I’m disappointed not to come away with maximum points I’m very very pleased with the chances we created and another clean sheet. It was very important to come away with something after such a good level of performance.”

This Saturday Clyde take a break from league action when they host Queen of the South in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.