Clyde boss Danny Lennon up for new challenge of League One

Clyde kick off their first league campaign out with Scottish football’s bottom tier for a decade against East Fife at Broadwood on Saturday.

Danny Lennon and his players are determined to make an impact and show they have not made the step up from League Two just to make up the numbers.

And while the Bully Wee boss knows it will be tough, he believes he has the players to rise to the occasion.

He said: “Top players move on and want to embrace the next challenge and that’s what they’ve got to do.

“They’re up a league so the levels have got to come up with that.

“Myself and my coaching staff have got a very challenging campaign ahead, but we’re very much looking forward to that challenge and I certainly believe we’ve got the right tools in that dressing room.”

Clyde concluded their Betfred Cup campaign at Airdrie on Sunday with a draw and penalty shoot-out defeat against Queen’s Park which saw them finish bottom of their group with just one point.

Lennon admitted: “You can’t hide the fact that it’s been a disappointing campaign in the League Cup for us.

“It’s not good enough in terms of the goals we’ve conceded and the manner in which we’ve conceded a lot of the goals. That’s the biggest concern.

“As much as it’s been disappointing it’s been good in terms of the quality of teams we’ve played.

“There’s been a lot of challenges in this section for us; a lot of things we’ve learned and a lot of things we must improve on.”