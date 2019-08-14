Clyde boss Danny Lennon urges players to learn from Raith Rovers defeat

Clyde boss Danny Lennon has apologised to the club’s supporters after Saturday’s heavy defeat at the hands of Raith Rovers.

The Bully Wee were given a reality check on the level of performance which will be required in League One as they went down 5-2 to the table topping Kirkcaldy side.

It wasn’t a happy return for Lennon to a club where has legendary status following his exploits there as a player in the nineties.

After last season’s promotion Clyde are still finding their feet at a higher level - but Lennon says they will have take lessons learned on board sooner rather than later.

The Clyde boss went over to speak to the travelling supporters - and says the blame for Saturday’s reverse should be laid at his door.

He admitted: “It’s a very sore one to take and I take full responsibility for the way we set up.

“I know in my head what my best formation is and that’s what I’ll be sticking to.

“I want to apologise to supporters and that’s why I went over to them.

“We know this is a step up for us and we played a very good Raith Rovers side today.

“We’ve got to make sure we always keep ourselves in the game because we’re not going to have it our own way in this league.

“These first round of games are going to be a learning curve for everyone, but we’ve got to learn quickly.”

Next up for Clyde this Saturday is a trip to face North Lanarkshire rivals Airdrie for the second time in a month.

The side met in the Betfred Cup group stages with Airdrie winning 3-2 in a match which was played at Hamilton.