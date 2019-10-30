Clyde boss Danny Lennon: We were outstanding at Falkirk from start to finish

Clyde boss Danny Lennon says his side don’t make any special effort against Falkirk - after seeing his side sink the pre-season title favourites again.

The Bully Wee followed their 1-0 win over the Bairns at Broadwood in September with another victory by the same score at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

Those defeats are the only two suffered by Falkirk in League One this season - but Lennon is simply interested in Clyde winning, regardless of who it’s against.

He said: “I don’t care who we inflict against. We set ourselves to go and win football games week in, week out.

“I think with the bigger boys like Falkirk and Raith Rovers coming into this league there’s a wee bit more added pressure because of the size of the clubs, maybe the gulf in the finances, being full-time.

“There’s that wee bit of pressure you’ve got to live with but that’s what you’ve got to do if you want to play in the higher leagues, you’ve got to be able to handle that.

“They are a good football side, but sometimes you’ve just got to capitalise on what you think that you’ve got that can get a job done, as well as trying to stop the threats of them, and I think that’s what we do very well.

“Within the DNA of every player at Clyde you get that respect for the opposition and with that they’ve got to bring their utmost best every single week to go there and compete, not just with who they’re playing against but compete against themselves.

“I’m thoroughly satisfied with the win but I thought the performance from start to finish was outstanding.”

Clyde have now lost just once in their past 10 league and cup matches.

Next up this Saturday is a trip to face bottom side Stranraer.