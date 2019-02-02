Clyde boss Danny Lennon wins League Two Manager of the Month again

Ladbrokes League Two Manager of the Month Danny Lennon is hoping momentum is with Clyde after a sensational run that has slashed the gap at the top of teh table.

The Bully Wee have clawed back eight points on Edinburgh City and six on Peterhead to become genuine title challengers.

That has earned Lennon his second manager of the month award in three months.

The weather brought Clyde's fine run to a, hopefully, temporary halt with Saturday's game at Stirling being called off.

But winning the latest managerial accolade still made it a rewarding weekend for the Bully Wee boss.

He said: “It’s very positive news for everyone at the club because when you win an award like this it’s recognition for everyone involved.

“We’re on a fantastic run. We’re 11 games unbeaten since November and we have won six in a row.

“In that run we have only conceded one goal in 540 minutes which has allowed us to get right back into contention.

“It’s been a collective thing where we are defending from the front.

“We had some bumps earlier in the season bur we have momentum now and we hope we can maintain that until March time when the sprint will really begin.

“All we can do is to continue to work hard because there are two teams above us who are having fantastic seasons.

“We’re right behind them now and we need to keep that going.”

The down side for Lennon is that main striker David Goodwillie is out until the end of the month but he insists they can cope.

He added: “We have relied on David a lot but others are now starting to contribute.”