Clyde boss Lennon looks for positive response against Stenhousemuir

Clyde boss Danny Lennon believes there are still positives to be taken from his side’s disappointing defeat at Elgin on Saturday.

A goal three minutes from time gave the hosts victory and ended a run of six successive draws - the last four goalless - for the Bully Wee.

Now the challenge for Clyde is to try and bounce back against Stenhousemuir at Broadwood on Saturday as they chase their first win since September 9.

Lennon said: “It’s just the wee run of the green that we’re without at the moment. There’s woodwork, there’s deflections denying us goals.

“What we need now is to see each and every player respond positively to achieve the wins we require to move us up the league.

“Saturday was the best we have been in terms of creating chances from open play. We’ve got to continue that.

“It will be a difficult challenge for us. They are regarded by many as one of the favourites for promotion and are currently sitting in a play-off position.

“Where they sit right now is where we certainly aspire to be come the end of the season.”

Lennon hasn’t ruled out further additions to his squad during the January transfer window, having already brought in Tom Lang and Ally Love who made their bows in last Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Annan.

He said: “There is dialogue going on but every transfer window is dependent on a chain of other players leaving or joining other clubs.”