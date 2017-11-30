Clyde boss Lennon looks to build on first clean sheet of season

Clyde boss Danny Lennon says he has something to build on after seeing the Bully Wee keep their first league clean sheet for nine months.

Saturday’s goalless draw at Annan was the first time the Broadwood side had kept the opposition out in 28 league games, stretching all the way back to a goalless draw with Edinburgh City in February.

And while admitting he had gone to Annan looking for the win, the new Clyde boss said he was pleased with the efforts of his players.

He said: “It wasn’t a great game of football, but what you did see was two teams who were highly competitive, battled well and I thought there were a few good opportunities for both teams, particularly us in the first half.

“We gave away a ridiculous penalty. Martin, automatically thinking that the referee’s going to give a foul for him, he’s grabbed the ball. You’ve got to learn from that that you’ve got to play to the whistle.

“We got a good bit of fortune there in that they missed the penalty. Annan will probably feel a little bit aggrieved becase they’ve had a free pop at goal but over the piece it was probably a fair result.

“We’ve got to take the positives. It’s another good point. It’s not what we wished for - we wanted to come down and take all three and climb.

“But it was a clean sheet, the boys competed well and they’ve given myself and Alan another platform to work on.”

Next up for Clyde on Saturday is a home match with new League 2 leaders Montrose.