Clyde boss Lennon relishing Motherwell Cup challenge

Clyde boss Danny Lennon wants his players to relish the challenge of taking on Motherwell in Saturday’s Betfred Cup clash at Broadwood.

The group match with last season’s beaten finalists goes out live on BT Sport, bringing extra nationwide exposure for Lennon and his squad.

But that’s something to be embraced and enjoyed, rather than feared, according to the Bully Wee boss.

He said: “They should relish that challenge and the expectations.

“When they were wee boys that’s what their ambitions were. Some have played at that level, some haven’t so it’s a good test for them.

“They’ll want to do well for themselves, they’ll want to go out there and do their team proud and do their families proud.

“We welcome that type of challenge. It’s something not to fear, it’s something to go and enjoy and put yourselves to the test.

“I always relished playing against better players, I always wanted to pit my wits and challenge myself against them and I expect that from my group of players.”

Stephen Robinson’s side will be strong favourites and Lennon knows the Fir Parkers’ quality means mistakes by his side may well be punished.

But he says that doesn’t mean his players should be scared of making them.

He said: “I’ve never been too harsh on players who make mistakes. I might be a wee bit harsher if they repeatedly make the same mistake, but if they don’t make mistakes they don’t learn.

“That’s a big part of the process, cashing in on the experience of making these mistakes and making sure as footballers they don’t make them too often.

“What you maybe do get with the gulf of the teams is all the top players in the world make the same mistakes. The only thing is they make them less frequently.

“If you give top players that half a yard, if you’re not switched on and alert with your concentration levels, you’ll get punished.

“They are three divisions above us and we want to test and play against the best. We want to see how far we’ve come, we want to learn, play and challenge ourselves against the best.

“We know it’s going to be a very competitive game. Motherwell had two cup finals last season and they’ll be looking to do well in a competition they reached the final.

“And we certainly have our own mark to make on it as well, we want to finish the group section as best as we possibly can in terms of our preparation for the league game the following Saturday.”