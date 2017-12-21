Clyde boss Lennon says fans can play their part

Clyde kick off a hectic festive programme on Saturday - weather permitting - when they take on Berwick Rangers at Broadwood.

It’s the first of four games in a two-week spell which will also see the Bully Wee face Edinburgh City and Elgin City away and Annan at home.

Having been idle for the past two weeks, Danny Lennon and his players are desperate to get back into action - and hopefully give Clyde fans some pre-Christmas cheer with a first home win since August.

And the new Clyde boss says the support can play a vital part in helping the players put a disappointing first half of the campaign behind them and move up the table.

He said: “The fans have been very, very good since we’ve gone in there.

“I don’t know if fans realise how important their support is and if there are positive comments how much that rubs off on the players.

“If the players put in the effort every week that’s what honest fans really need to see. They want that endeavour, they want to see you playing for that jersey.

“The club’s not had a lot to shout about recently and we’re working hard to amend the poor start to the season we’ve had.

“We’ve managed to get four draws in a row and now we need to start turning those draws into wins.

“The fans invest so much of their finances, their emotions and their time into the club and that’s why I listen to every single message that fans give us. I want to do my best for them.

“We must ensure that we give everything to try to earn the points on offer and try and climb the table and close the gap on the teams above us.”