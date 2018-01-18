Clyde boss wants leaders to stand up for Clyde

Leadership and bravery are the qualities required to get Clyde moving up the League 2 table, according to Bully Wee boss Danny Lennon.

The Cumbernauld side head north to take on leaders Montrose on Saturday just five points off the foot of the table and still chasing their first win since Lennon took over from Jim Chapman.

Lennon says his players heads dropped when they went two down in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Stenhousemuir.

And he believes they have to show bravery by continuing to want to be on the ball, even when things aren’t going well.

Ironically one player who has shown the qualities Lennon needs has now left the club - defender Andy Munro returning to Forfar after a four-month loan spell.

Lennon has made no secret of the fact that he would love to have Munro back - but the 26-year-old defender appears to be back in favour at Forfar after a change of management.

Lennon said: “He leads by example and I’m hoping that Andy’s time with us has left an impression on some of them because that’s what you need.

“It’s a bit harder to talk about now he’s a Forfar player again. We’ve got to be ethical and not disrespectful to Forfar. I’ve made it no secret that he’s a player I did admire so we’ll wait to see how that unfolds.”

Munro admitted: “I really enjoyed my time at Clyde, it was brilliant, everyone at the club looked after me, it’s a fantastic club and the fans really took to me.”