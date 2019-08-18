Clyde bottom of League One after defeat at Airdrie

Clyde suffered their second straight league defeat when they went down 3-1 away to Airdrieonians, despite David Goodwillie giving his side an early lead.

Goodwillie had Clyde ahead almost straight from kick off when he converted from a corner. However, second half goals from Kurtis Roberts, Dale Carrick and Callum Gallagher saw Danny Lennon’s men leave Airdrie with no points for their efforts.

Clyde took the game to the hosts straight from kick off and the travelling support didn’t need to wait long for the opening goal.

Goodwillie was on hand to head home from a Chris Johnston cross, after a short corner, to give his side the lead in the second minute of the game.

They were denied a second when Tony Wallace rolled the ball across goal for Ross Lyon to tap in to an empty. However, the assistant’s flag came to Airdrie’s rescue and it looked to be the right decision as Wallace was just offside in the build up.

Wallace was involved again as Clyde had a good shout for a penalty turned down by referee Peter Stuart. Wallace’s cross struck the hand of Kyle MacDonald, who replaced the injured Adam Eckersley. Referee Stuart had the best view in the ground and decided on no penalty.

The second half started the same way as the first with a goal in the second minute. It was the Airdrie’s turn to celebrate as Roberts turned in a low MacDonald cross past David Mitchell.

The equaliser lead to a fairly open game with both sides having spells of possession, outright chances were still at a premium.

Carrick gave a warning for what was to come when he rattled the bar moments before he got on the end of another low cross through the Clyde box that he turned in to give his side the lead.

With Carrick’s goal coming in the 80th minute Clyde had precious little time to respond. They were caught out looking for an equaliser and an audacious overhead kick from Gallagher found the back of the net to wrap up victory for the hosts.

Another tough match awaits Clyde as they play hosts to Falkirk next Saturday.