Clyde closing in on safety after Dumbarton win

Clyde made it three wins in a week with a convincing display against Dumbarton which should all but ease their relegation worries.

Goals by David Goodwillie and John Rankin gave the Bully Wee a victory which leaves them 10 points clear of Forfar, who occupy the play-off place, with just eight games to go.

Clyde’s flowing football had Dumbarton on the back foot for long spells and Chris McStay was unlucky to see a left-foot drive beat Conor Brennan but smacked off the keeper’s right-hand post.

Mark Lamont then chanced his luck from distance with a low strike which the diving Brennan turned aside for a corner

There was a scare when a Ross Forbes corner appeared to deceive David Mitchell in the wind and the normally reliable Clyde keeper fumbled the ball, but was able to grab it safely before any damage was done. McStay had another effort saved by Brennan and the game remained goalless at the interval. But the Bully Wee made the breakthrough they deserved just four minutes after the restart.

David Goodwillie got on the end of a Ross Lyon throw into the box and showed typical perseverance to steer the ball away from two defenders and keeper Brennan before slotting home from close range.

McStay had two more good efforts kept out by Brennan and Lamont lashed an effort just off target after a terrific run from Ally Love as Clyde pushed for a second.

At the other end Mitchell had to remain alert to deal with efforts from Quitongo and Forbes.

Brennan produced a brilliant stop to keep out another close-range Goodwillie effort but Clyde got the second they deserved on 90 minutes when Goodwillie cut the ball back for Rankin to fire home an unstoppable shot from 16 yards.