Clyde comeback from two down to stun Queen of the South in Challenge Cup

It's taken a while but Clyde seem to be getting the hang of this Challenge Cup lark.

Their win over Motherwell Colts in the last round was only their second in the competition since 2008 and their first since 2014.

Now - just like the proverbial buses - another one has come along in rapid succession. Except this one could probably be classed as a win and a half.

Danny Lennon felt his side were always in the game despite trailing by a goal at the interval.

But in all honesty Queen of the South could, no should, have been out of sight by then.

And when the bogey man - aka Stephen Dobbie - doubled that advantage early in the second half it looked as if it was game over.

The visitors had taken the lead in just three minutes when Ray Grant's attempt to head clear a Dobbie corner bounced off Darren Brownlie and ended up in the Clyde net with Connor Murray possibly getting the final touch.

Queens certainly had chances to add that lead, notably when Clyde keeper David Mitchell sent an attempted clearance straight to Dobbie, but redeemed himself with a fine full-length save to turn the normally lethal hitman's shot away for a corner.

Dobbie did get his goal, earning a penalty when referee Colin Steven ruled, harshly, that he had been fouled in the box by Craig Howie.

Inevitably Dobbie tucked home the spot kick, Queen's had started the second half the way they had the first and the Bully Wee had a mountain to climb.

But Clyde have shown on more than one occasion under Danny Lennon that they never seem to know when they're beaten.

The introduction of Chris Johnston at half-time made a difference. As did the most spectacular goal Chris McStay is ever likely to score.

It came on 62 minutes when Ross Lyon's ball in from the right found him with his back to goal 16 yards out.

As sweetly struck an overhead kick as you will see beat Jack Leighfield all ends up and the Bully Wee were back in the game.

With Johnston increasingly finding pockets of space which didn't seem to be there in the first half the Championship side were on the back foot.

And their afternoon was turned on its head with two goals in the space of two minutes.

With 15 minutes to go Brownlie was penalised for a push inside the box - even Lennon admitted afterwards it was of the soft variety - and David Goodwillie did the needful from the spot.

Two minutes later Clyde's comeback was complete as Johnston delivered the ball into the box and Martin McNiff outjumped Leighfield to head home.

There was still time for Queen's to rescue their cup hopes. But the shellshocked visitors looked for all the world like a pickpocket victim resigned to his valuables being long gone.

