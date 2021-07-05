Clyde celebrate after beating Airdrie to retain the NL Broadwood Cup (pic: Craig Black Photography)

Having won the inaugural competition last year, Danny Lennon’s side once again came out on top in the four-team competition held over two days.

And the event also proved a useful exercise for Cumbernauld Colts who, despite finishing fourth, gave a useful account of themselves against SPFL opposition.

First up on the Saturday was Cumbernauld Colts against Airdrie, with the League 1 side leaving it late before securing a 2-0 win.

Robert Jones backheels home Clyde's second goal in their NL Broadwood Cup final win over Airdrie (pic: Craig Black Photography)

The match looked set to end goalless and go to penalties when, in the second minute of injury time, Jordan Allan broke the deadlock for Airdrie with a spectacular overhead kick.

To add insult to injury for Colts, straight from kick-off Airdrie won the ball and Calum Gallagher added a second.

The second semi-final saw Clyde take on Albion Rovers and David Goodwillie’s penalty gave the Bully Wee the lead midway through the first half.

Callum Wilson blasted home an 64th minute equaliser from close range, but Ally Love fired Clyde back in front six minutes later before one of Lennon’s trialists added a third.

David Goodwillie holds off an Albion Rovers defender during Clyde's NL Broadwood Cup semi-final (pic: Craig Back Photography)

Sunday’s action saw Colts take on Rovers for third place and Wilson was again on target to give the Coatbridge side a half-time lead.

However with 15 minutes to go Ewan MacPherson slotted home a Stephen O’Neill pass to equalise. That meant a penalty decider, which Rovers edged 5-4.

For the final against Airdrie Lennon shuffled his pack, just Conrad Balatoni, Morgaro Gomis and Aaron Splaine kept from the previous day’s starting line-up.

Love, a sub against Albion Rovers, was among those in from the start and gave Clyde a 19th minute lead, sliding the ball under Diamonds keeper Max Currie.

Cumbernauld Colts skipper Stephen O'Neill in action against Airdrie (pic: Erin Wilson)

New signing Robert Jones doubled Clyde’s advantage just before half-time with a cheeky back heel from close range.