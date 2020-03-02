Clyde defeat Falkirk for third time in Broadwood thriller

Clyde got the better of Falkirk for the third time this season as they edged out the Bairns in a Broadwood thriller.

It took Danny Lennon’s side - 1-0 winners in reach of the season’s previous two clashes - just four minutes to put the Bairns on the back foot again.

A mix up at the back allowed Mark Lamont through on goal and he made no mistake, coolly sliding the ball past Robbie Mutch.

Clyde went 2-0 up five minutes before the break when a long ball over the top for David Goodwillie saw Mutch come out to try and beat him to it but he took the striker out on the edge of the box and referee David Dickinson pointed to the spot.

Mutch received a yellow card and Goodwillie stepped up to take the penalty and didn’t look anything like a striker who had gone five games without a goal as he calmly dinked it into the net, sending Mutch the wrong way.

Falkirk were thrown a lifeline before half time though when Tom Lang brought down Charlie Telfer inside the penalty are on 44 minutes and the Bairns had a penalty of their own.

Telfer himself stepped up to take it and, although Mitchell went the right way, it was right into the corner of the net to make it 2-1 at the break.

The pivotal moment of the game came early in the second half as Mitchell pulled off two outstanding saves to prevent Falkirk equalising,

Firstly he blocked a Sammon shot after McMillan had played him in before the ball eventually fell to Aidan Connolly who got a shot away but Mitchell managed to dive across goal and block it out for a corner.

From the resulting corner kick Ben Hall got a strong header on the end of it but Mitchell did brilliantly to tip it onto the cross bar before the Clyde defence eventually cleared.

Clyde then made it 3-1 on 51 minutes when a Lamont shot was blocked by Mutch but the ball fell to Ally Love who managed to get it to David Goodwille and the Clyde captain stabbed it home from close range at the back post.

Mitchell made one more great save on 87 minutes when Telfer’s 35 yard free kick in to the box was headed on by Sammon to substitute Lee Miller at the back post.

The Falkirk player/manager didn’t make the best connection but managed to send the ball goalwards and Mitchell got down low to make a fine reaction stop.

There was late hope for Falkirk on 87 minutes when a long kick by Mutch was picked up out left by substitute Louis Longridge who drove on goal and slid the ball through the legs of Mitchell from six yards to make it 3-2.

It was too little too late though and the Bully Wee hung on for the three points.