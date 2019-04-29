Clyde defeat Queen’s Park as title race with Peterhead goes to last day

Clyde kept their title hopes alive with a win over Queen’s Park - and a little help from an old boy.

Goals from David Goodwillie, Ally Love and Ray Grant saw them run out convincing winners against Queen’s Park at Broadwood - but former striker Peter MacDonald’s equaliser for Stirling Albion was of equal, if not more, significance.

The Bully Wee knew that they needed favours elsewhere if they were to take the title to the last game of the season, but could only take care of their end, and did that with relative comfort against a Spiders side with little left to play for.

As ever, Goodwillie was the obvious threat in front of goal, and found himself with the game’s first real chance after Lewis Magee made a mess of dealing with a long ball forward. The defender misjudged the flight of the ball, allowing it to bounce over him and giving the striker a clear sight of goal, but he lost his composure and blazed an effort well over.

The 30-year-old made amends shortly after, however. Queen’s Park were looking disorganised at the back, and after they paused for an offside flag that didn’t come, the opportunistic Love found himself with acres of space available to him in front of goal. He played to the whistle, squaring for the grateful Goodwillie at the back post, who stroked in his 21st of the season

A nasty looking ankle injury to John Rankin saw captain Kevin Nicoll make only his second appearance since February after returning from injury, and his introduction shortly before the break was met with a warm applause around the stadium. The pleasant atmosphere was almost spoiled immediately, however, as Blair Currie had to be alert to deny the visitors’ Calvin McGrory an equaliser.

The home side looked comfortable throughout the second half, and even more so after Love doubled the lead, expertly finishing off after some excellent work from substitute Scott Banks coming in from the right.

And after Ray Grant made it three, the already buzzing atmosphere around the stadium was lifted ten-fold, as news of former Clyde man Peter MacDonald’s goal up in Peterhead filtered through, keeping their title aspirations alive for seven more days.

Having looked dead and buried in the title race as recently as March, Clyde now know that a fourth consecutive victory at Cowdenbeath next weekend will be enough to secure automatic promotion, should the defeated Queen’s Park do them a favour against Peterhead.