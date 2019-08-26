Clyde defender Alex Petkov earns international call-up from Bulgaria

Alex Petkov will miss Clyde's League One trip to Forfar on Saturday after being called up by Bulgaria's under-21s.

The 20-year-old, currently on loan to the Bully Wee from Heart of Midlothian, has been named for the Bulgarians' upcoming training camp and competitive fixtures.

The young Bulgarians are scheduled to take on Estonia and Russia in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers.

Petkov, who can also operate in a defensive midfield role, already has four under-21 caps after making his debut against Northern Ireland in March.

He will travel to join the squad later this week and therefore will be unavailable for The Bully Wee's Ladbrokes League 1 match at Forfar Athletic on Saturday.