Clyde defender Jordan Stewart takes late call-up in his stride

Clyde’s vital win over fellow promotion contenders Edinburgh City was more eventful for Jordan Stewart than it was for most.

Initially named on the bench, he had to get stripped at the last minute to start in place of Barry Cuddihy who picked up an injury in the warm-up.

And as if that wasn’t enough Stewart then had to switch positions from left midfield to right back in another tactical reshuffle following Tom Lang’s red card.

But like his team-mates the 23-year-old defender, who celebrated his birthday yesterday (Wednesday), took it all in his stride and was simply delighted to end the day with another three precious points.

He said: “It was a wee bit of a mixed up day for me but at the end of the day it was a great win for the boys and I just enjoyed being on the park.

“It’s a difficult one. You need to get yourself up for the game a bit more when you know you’re starting but the boys can pull you through it as well. The boys got off to a great start and that helped me a lot to adapt to their tempo.

“We had plenty of chances in the first half and could have seen it a wee bit more comfortable for ourselves. But it’s the same three points, whether you win 1-0 or 3-0 so we’re happy.”

Despite signing for Clyde less than two years ago, the former St Mirren player is one of the longest serving players at the club. And since joining in June 2017 he has noticed a huge mood change, both on and off the pitch.

He said: “It’s a massive change from when I was first here. The fans have really got behind us as well and that makes a massive difference on the park.

“It’s a great support week in week out and it helps us to thrive on that as well and helps our performance.”

Clyde now head for Elgin this Saturday on their longest unbeaten run for 62 years - Saturday’s win was their 16th without defeat and moved them above City into second place, four points behind League Two leaders Peterhead.