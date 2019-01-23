Clyde defender Tom Lang on what it will take to achieve promotion

Clyde defender Tom Lang says the key to Clyde’s promotion hopes will be to focus on their own game and ignore their title rivals.

For much of the season the League Two title battle has been shaping up as a three-way fight between the Bully Wee, Peterhead and Edinburgh City.

And as the final stretch of the season approaches there’s little to suggest anything otherwise.

Clyde’s recent 10-game unbeaten run - including away wins at both City and Peterhead - has seen them make substantial inroads into a 10-point deficit.

And according to the 21-year-old Englishman it’s now all about maintaining that form until the end of the season.

He said: “At the start of the season we slipped up in a few games we shouldn’t have. But it’s a long season and we seem to be performing at the right time now so it’s just about maintaining that.

“This time last year we were second bottom so the difference in 12 months is vast and it’s obvious for everyone to see.

“I signed just after Christmas last year and was looking at the players when I came to training for the first time, thinking it was a good team and I didn’t understand how they were so far down.

“We then went on a run and it’s about taking each game and grafting out three points at a time. But it’s also about just being patient and not getting frustrated if anything does go against us.

“We’ve just got to keep maintaining the form we’re on at the moment and I’m sure everything will be fine come the end of the season.

“We only have to go back a few weeks and Edinburgh were 10 points ahead of us. Now it’s five points and we’ve got a game in hand.

“But we don’t really think about Peterhead or Edinburgh to be honest.

“When we come to play them it’s important that we beat them but we’ve just got to focus on ourselves and winning our games and hopefully they will slip up. But there’s still a long way to go.”

From a personal point of view Lang is delighted to be back in action after a lengthy spell out with a knee injury.

Having initially impressed at right-back before picking up the injury, Lang is now hoping to make an impact in his more natural central-defensive role.

He said: “I came on for 30 minutes against Peterhead and felt I did quite well. Everyone said how well I did and I managed to get into team of the week, which was great.

“Then at Berwick we had another good result and a clean sheet and that’s all I can focus on, keeping a clean sheet for the boys.

“There is competition in the team. We’ve got four centre-halves and each and every one of them can play in the team no problem and would probably get into most of the teams in the league.

“So it’s just about maintaining my performance week in week out because you know there’s going to be players on your heels waiting to step in.

“Its great for the squad to have that competition because we all know how important it is to play well week in week out. You can’t slip up because you know someone’s going to take your place and it’s really important to have a good, winning squad.”

“Right back was fine last year when I was playing week in, week out. Before the injury it was just natural because I was doing alright playing there.

“But being out for so long I think you lose your positional sense if you’re not really familiar with the position.

“I’ve played centre-half my whole life growing up through the academy ranks and I don’t have to think about it, I feel more comfortable in that position.”