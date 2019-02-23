Clyde denied win at Queen's Park despite David Goodwillie scoring return

Clyde lost ground in the promotion race after a frustrating afternoon at Hampden saw them held to a 1-1 draw by Queen's Park.

It all seemed to be going to plan for Danny Lennon's side when David Goodwillie came off the bench to put the visitors in front just nine minutes from time.

Lennon had sprung a surprise by including his top scorer in the squad ahead of his scheduled return after breaking his arm at Berwick last month.

And the gamble looked as if it had paid off when John Rankin slid the ball beyond the Queen's Park defence for Goodwillie to run clear, round keeper Jordan Hart and slot the ball into the empty net.

But it wasn't to be. Just four minutes later Queen's Park's own two subs combined for an equaliser, Kieran Moore playing in Euan East to smack a shot past Blair Currie.

It was a bitter blow for the Bully Wee - and it could have been even worse. Just a minute later home defender Dom McLaren somehow headed wide with the goal at his mercy.

However if it was a cruel finish to the afternoon for the promotion chasers, they came off knowing that in the end they only had themselves to blame.

The visitors dominated for long periods with on-loan Dundee United teenager Scott Banks - who looks a real prospect - a constant threat to the hard-pressed home defenders, either bursting down the wing or cutting inside.

Yet for all Clyde's first half control it was Queen's who actually came closest to scoring as Alan Gow's cross-shot floated over Currie but came off the face of the bar.

Currie then did well to turn away a rasping David Galt drive - but in the main the traffic was heading in the other direction and John Rankin and Chris McStay had long-range shot efforts safely held by Hart.

Declan Fitzpatrick should have scored, but fired wide, when the ball broke to him after Hart came quickly off his line to knock it away from Martin McNiff.

Fitzpatrick missed again just before the break, knocking the ball past from inside the six-yard box after yet another great Banks run and cross.

It was a similar story after the break. Early chances for the home side with Currie twice saving from Kurtis Roberts before Clyde cranked up the pressure with Goodwillie on for McStay just on the hour.

Hart did well to turn away Fitzpatrick's header and Goodwillie played through Rankin who somehow contrived to drag his shot wide with only Hart to beat.

Another terrific Hart save again denied Fitzpatrick before Goodwillie did what Goodwillie does - put the ball in the net - to finally bring the breakthrough.

It looked as if that would be that. But it wasn't, leaving Lennon and his troops to ponder what might, what should, have been.