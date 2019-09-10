Clyde drawn away to Arbroath in Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup

Clyde have been drawn away to Championship side Arbroath in the last 16 of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

The Bully Wee will face Dick Campbell’s side at Gayfield on the weekend on October 12 and 13.

The draw was streamed by the SPFL on YouTube but Clyde fans initially had to wait to find out their fate as a glitch meant streaming only began halfway through the draw - by which time they had already been drawn out.

Clyde last played Arbroath in the 2016-17 season when both sides were in League Two.

Arbroath won three out of the four league games, but Clyde did enjoy a thumping 5-0 Scottish Cup win.