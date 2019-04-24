Clyde duo John Rankin and David Goodwillie on SPFA award shortlist

Clyde stars John Rankin and David Goodwillie have both nominated for the PFA Scotland League 2 Player of the Year.

The two are on a four-player shorlist which also includes Edinburgh City's Blair Henderson - the division's top scorer - and Annan Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Both have been hugely influential in Clyde's season. Striker Goodwillie has netted 20 goals while veteran Rankin has hit nine from midfield where his experience has been a key factor.

The winner will be announced at the PFA awards night on Sunday, May 5.