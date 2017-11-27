Clyde earn point at Annan after penalty let-off

Clyde returned from Annan with a point from Danny Lennon’s first league game in charge after both sides drew a blank at Galabank.

There wasn’t a lot between the sides with scoring chances from open play at a premium for both sides.

However Clyde will feel some sense of relief after Annan’s Aiden Smith squandered a glorious opportunity by blasting a 62nd minute penalty over the bar.

After a quiet opening the first half came to life in the 25th minute when a low shot by Clyde’s former Annan striker Smart Osadolor produced an important save by Jim Atkinson.

At the other end minutes later Blair Henderson was denied by the alert Blair Currie who cut out Moxon’s penetrating through ball. Currie then easily saved a Dan Orsi header.

David Goodwillie had a chance for Clyde nine minutes from the break when he homed in on goal but was denied by a superb Steven Swinglehurst challenge.

After the break Jack Brannan was well placed to clear a Darren Ramsay effort before Goodwillie was only just too high with a free-kick from the edge of the box, awarded when the Clyde striker was fouled by Scott Hooper who received only a yellow card.

Then came more controversy when McNiff was penalised for handling a Henderson effort ball on the ground, but Smith skied the spot kick high over the bar.

Annan continued to press forward and Peter Watson’s header from a Ryan Sinnamon corner in the 81st minute went narrowly over.

Three minutes later home substitute Ross Ferguson came even closer, striking the post from close range, and Rabin Omar then squandered another chance when he shot past from a promising position.