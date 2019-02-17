Clyde edge past Albion Rovers thanks to Mark Lamont winner

Clyde saw off a striking injury crisis to edge out bottom side Albion Rovers 1-0 and move to within three points of the League Two summit.

Substitute Mark Lamont’s 23rd minute strike proved to be the difference between the sides, with the home team left frustrated by a string of saves from visiting keeper Peter Morrison.

Danny Lennon recalled young defender Declan Fitzpatrick from a loan spell at Clydebank ahead of the game and pitched him straight into the starting eleven following a raft of injuries in the forward areas.

The game’s first incident of note saw Clyde’s increasing injury worries added to with skipper Kevin Nicoll stretchered off after falling on his shoulder.

But replacement Lamont would soon his make his mark with the match’s decisive moment.

Martin McNiff got on the end of a deep cross into the area and cut back for Fitzpatrick, who shifted it out for Lamont to smash a low drive into the net.

The hosts were denied by a quality double save from Morrison nine minutes later, with the on-loan Motherwell keeper first making a good save from Jack Boyle’s close-range shot, before springing up to make a fine stop from Fitzpatrick.

Clyde were reminded of the visitors’ threat when Blair Currie did well to stop Gerard Hernando Escuriola’s lob following an excellent pass from George Newell.

Morrison was again sharp in first half injury time to keep Albion’s deficit at one when he made another good save from Dylan Cogill’s volley.

The second half was a scrappy affair, with Chris McStay skewing a shot well wide from a promising position in the box.

Meanwhile, Newell blew a good opening for the Coatbridge men when he headed Escuriola’s cross over the bar from only a few yards out.

Lamont was to have the game’s last notable moment, with his audacious effort from the halfway line almost catching out a scrambling Morrison.

The Bully Wee were to comfortably run down the game’s remaining minutes to secure a vital three points that keeps them in touch with leaders Edinburgh City and second-placed Peterhead.