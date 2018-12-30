Clyde end year with home derby win over Queen’s Park

Clyde marked reaching the halfway point of the League Two season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Queen’s Park at Broadwood.

A pair of strikes from Jack Boyle and David Goodwillie in ten first half minutes claimed the points for Danny Lennon’s side, who now head to second-placed Peterhead aiming to revive their stuttering promotion hopes.

The two sides had come into the game in very different form, with the Bully Wee unbeaten in eight games and the Spiders without a win in their last four outings.

But the visitors – who won the last encounter between the teams – made it difficult and that led a tight opening to the game, with both sides seeing muted penalty appeals for handball waved away by referee David Munro.

The first opportunity of note came after 17 minutes when home full-back Barry Cuddihy linked up well with John Rankin and Goodwillie and surged into the area, only to see his effort from a tight angle come back off the post.

However, the stalemate was to be broken by the home side on 31 minutes.

Rankin was sent free down the left-hand side where he produced an excellent ball for Goodwillie to be sent through on goal.

The striker appeared to have lost the chance after turning back inside the keeper, but squared for ex-Huddersfield man Boyle, who finished from close range.

And the lead was doubled nine minutes later when Cuddihy’s right-wing cross found Goodwillie, who headed home from six yards.

After that quickfire double to end the first half, the second period resorted back to the theme of the match, as both sides struggled to create meaningful openings.

The visitors did have the better of the exchanges, with a Josh Peters header well saved by Clyde keeper Blair Currie, before James Grant scooped a good chance from the edge of the area over the bar.

The competitive derby day spirit remained in evidence throughout, with Queen’s Park gaffer Mark Roberts spoken to by the referee after a foul was awarded against his side midway through the half.

Clyde were to finish the game the stronger as they pushed for a third, with Chris McStay heading wide from 12 yards after a Ross Lyon cross.

McStay then had the final opportunity a minute from time when he struck an excellent long-range shot which came crashing back off the crossbar.